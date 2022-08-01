Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,352 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.95.

SWKS opened at $108.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $189.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

