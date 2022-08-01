Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,370,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $97.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $112.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.