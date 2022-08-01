Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,054 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $331.82 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

