AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 154,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,575,697 shares.The stock last traded at 7.15 and had previously closed at 7.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 16.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 68.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 7.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at $27,272,000. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 561,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 66.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

