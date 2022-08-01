aWSB (aWSB) Hits Market Cap of $103,090.49

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. aWSB has a market cap of $103,090.49 and approximately $956.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for $16.86 or 0.00073315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aWSB has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00627966 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016967 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
About aWSB
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
