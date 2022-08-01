AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.56 million.

AXTI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. 1,074,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.12. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXT by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AXT by 59.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AXT by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

