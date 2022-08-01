Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 10,460.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.23, for a total value of 10,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,384,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 5.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.81 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.92.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

