Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 158,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,931,535 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.