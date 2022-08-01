Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,920,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 43,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.31. 23,097,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,636,148. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

