Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $106,003,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $271.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

