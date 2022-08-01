Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 793,635 shares.The stock last traded at $98.12 and had previously closed at $100.72.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $16,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

