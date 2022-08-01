Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of Queensland from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

