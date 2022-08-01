Barclays Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $271.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $263.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on V. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.91 and its 200-day moving average is $210.55. Visa has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $248.46.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Visa

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

