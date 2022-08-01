Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barnes Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-$2.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,440. Barnes Group has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

