Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barnes Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-$2.05 EPS.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of B stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

