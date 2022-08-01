Base Protocol (BASE) Hits Market Cap of $605,672.04

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00005478 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $605,672.04 and $32,105.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

