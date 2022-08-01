Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €63.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €43.42 ($44.30) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €45.68 and a 200 day moving average of €53.05. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a fifty-two week high of €69.52 ($70.94). The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

