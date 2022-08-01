Benchmark Lowers Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $71.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

