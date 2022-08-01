Berenberg Bank Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 8,050

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,375 ($88.86) to GBX 8,050 ($96.99) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($86.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($112.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,841.67 ($94.48).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,646 ($80.07) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,229.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,800 ($81.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.80%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($74.87), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($577,452.80).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

