Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 597 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

