Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,119 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

