Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Down 35.8% in July

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 351,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $29.40.
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Better Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday.
Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.
