Big Digital Shares Hits Market Cap of $55,265.05 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $55,265.05 and $790.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00635481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.
Big Digital Shares Profile
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Big Digital Shares Coin Trading
