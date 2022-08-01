Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in July

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Big Sky Growth Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.78 on Monday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSKY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter worth $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

