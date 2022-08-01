Binemon (BIN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $781,056.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00603635 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016098 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
