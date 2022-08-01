Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.