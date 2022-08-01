bitCNY Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $2.45 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

