Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $32.72 million and approximately $226,417.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

