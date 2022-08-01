Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67.64 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $513.84 million and $67.64 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $29.34 or 0.00126851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00275603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00079041 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.