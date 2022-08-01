Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $28.05 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $491.33 million and $40.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $28.05 or 0.00121960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00265683 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00076369 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

