BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.0469 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 37.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $266,593.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,900,512 coins and its circulating supply is 5,689,058 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

