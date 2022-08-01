BitGuild PLAT Market Cap Achieves $54,028.72 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $54,028.72 and approximately $24,715.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004418 BTC.
- Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
BitGuild PLAT Profile
BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
