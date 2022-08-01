BitWhite Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $45,891.11 and $54,948.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

