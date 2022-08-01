BlackCoin Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $750,228.53 and $569.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017477 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,518,656 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

