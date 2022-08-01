BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 47.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in BlackRock by 28.2% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $669.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
