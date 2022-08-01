BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

MPA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,025. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.