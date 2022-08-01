Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 2.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Blackstone by 14.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX opened at $102.07 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.