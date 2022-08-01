Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 261.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 361,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 261,759 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 616.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 160,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,158 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

