Blucora (BCOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Blucora has set its FY22 guidance at $1.65-$2.04 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.96 million, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

