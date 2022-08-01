Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler Purchases 2,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,918. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,307. The company has a market capitalization of $336.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,543,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

