BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up to $80.00

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.00, but opened at $83.00. BlueLinx shares last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 512 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXC. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

BlueLinx Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.84.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

