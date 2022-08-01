BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €74.00 by Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($75.51) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Trading Up 2.9 %

BNP Paribas stock traded up €1.30 ($1.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €46.00 ($46.94). The company had a trading volume of 4,012,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($70.58). The company’s fifty day moving average is €47.61 and its 200-day moving average is €52.44.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.