BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

BOLT (BOLT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. BOLT has a market cap of $3.70 million and $140,773.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

