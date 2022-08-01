Bonfida (FIDA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.82 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Bonfida has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $23.33 million and $10.82 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonfida Coin Trading

