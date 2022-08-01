Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

BAH stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,469. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $10,407,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $9,862,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

