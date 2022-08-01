Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $387.57.

Boston Beer stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.30. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $718.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

