Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

