Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RSP traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $145.03. 59,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

