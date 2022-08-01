Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,212. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

