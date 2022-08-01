Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $16.24 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.72. 4,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.