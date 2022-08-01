Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $16.24 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.72. 4,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
